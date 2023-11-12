Don’t Succumb To Pressure, Protect Our Votes – APC Tells INEC

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to succumb to pressure from the opposition but protect what it called legitimate votes from voters who cast their votes for its candidate Usman Ododo during the Saturday governorship election.

A statement on Sunday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the party is leading from the result so far announced.

Advertisement

The statement said, “With the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Usman Ododo, coasting to a spectacular victory in Saturday’s Kogi Guber election, we call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to protect the integrity of the legitimate votes of the Kogi electorate.

“Announced and uploaded results, so far, show our Candidate maintaining a landslide lead in Kogi West and Central, with a competitive showing in Kogi East,” the APC said.

The statement added, “We are keenly aware of intense pressure, including violent threats on INEC staff, by agents and supporters of trailing opposition parties aimed at unduly influencing or disrupting ongoing collation of results in the state.

“We urge INEC to stand fast in discharge of its constitutional duty to deliver free, fair and credible election in the state, and ensure that the freely exercised will of the Kogi electorate prevails.”