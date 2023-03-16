DSS Arrests NNPP Supporters Inciting Violence Ahead Of Kano Guber Election

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested two supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP) for allegedly inciting violence ahead of the governorship election in the state.

The duo, Sharu Abubakar Tabula and Isma’il Iliyasu Mangu, was apprehended for disseminating inciting messages through various social media channels.

The DSS, in a statement on Thursday, described the viral message as “potentially harmful”, and one that specifically championed certain political interests.

The message according to the secret service, directly called on their supporters to violently attack those opposed to them, including security personnel during the 18th March 2023 Governorship and House of Assembly election in the State.

“As a result of this development, a particular political party in Kano has threatened to organise protest march in the metropolis as well as storm offices of some of the security agencies on 16th March 2023 in solidarity with the suspects,” the statement said.

The agency noted it would not idly watch “misguided persons or groups undermine the peace and security of the state”.

It added, “Aside from Kano, the service recently arrested similar subversive elements that threatened violence in other states of the Federation. It would be recalled that it had on 8th March 2023, enjoined politicians to engage constructively and shun violence, fake news and hate speech.”

The DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunnaya, who signed the statement called on the leadership of the party to call its members to order, asking that they desist from conducts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order in the state before, during and after the election.

The agency said it has deployed its crack detectives to other states of the federation to track down any politician with the mindset of inciting violence ahead of the March 18 gubernatorial and State Assembly elections.