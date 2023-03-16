ABIA: ‘You Have Drowned Beyond Remedy’ – YPP Candidate Denies Endorsing PDP’s Ahiwe For Governorship

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

When a political aspirant denies endorsing a candidate, it can be a sign of a fractured alliance or exposure of the desperation of a candidate seeking to win an election by every means possible, including propaganda.

Faced with the allegation of endorsing a candidate, Ibe Michael Nwoke, the Young Progressives Party candidate for the Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency election, has denied endorsing the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Abia State.

According to Nwoke, the claim that he endorsed Okechukwu Ahiwe ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Abia is baseless and unfounded.

The aspirant further clarified that his choice of candidate for the governorship election is already public knowledge, hence he is not interested in aligning himself with the governorship candidate of a party that has “drowned beyond remedy”.

Nwoke made the clarification in a press statement released on Thursday — about 48 hours to the election.

He accused the PDP which is the ruling party in the state of cunningly including his name in a “shameful list of those endorsing a non-existing candidate and their party” in an effort to sell the candidate.

“I want to state categorically that I had at no time endorsed the governorship candidate of the PDP, Chief Okechukwu Ahiwe, or any member of their party and would never do so in the dispensation of a drowning party.

“The picture in circulation being used for their propaganda was taken when I was the Association of Local Government of Nigeria’s chairman and not a recent picture.

“I left the PDP a long time ago for some personal reasons go join the Young Progressives Party, YPP, and I will not go back there, not when they have drowned without remedy.

“I have not and will not endorse the party’s candidate and I want to use this medium to urge my teeming supporters to disregard the fake news and stay focused on our Mandate which is to redeem Abia from the shacks. Efforts by the party to get across to me after the February 25th elections has proved abortive as I have since moved on and not ready to mingle with a people you have drowned Abia with them.

“Recall that in my new year message I told Abians that the third chronicles will happen at this year’s polls and it is happening before our eyes. PDP as a party has sunk and I cannot be part of such system. It is only someone who want to continue in backwardness that will vote for PDP at the polls.

“My choice of a candidate is already in the open and I understand the distraction the party want to achieve with this. We will not lose focus. Let us all come out en masse and vote for a better Abia that we can all be proud of,” he said.