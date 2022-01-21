Eagles To Face Tunisia As Emefiele Promises $50,000 For Each Goal

Following their emergence as the leader of group G, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn to play 2004 African champions Tunisia in the round of 16 at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The match is expected to be played on Sunday at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua, Cameroon.

Poor form Tunisia had finished third in Group F behind Mali and The Gambia after losing 1-0 to the West African nation in their final Group F encounter.

The team qualified to the round of 16 as one of the best losers after gathering just three points.

Tunisia recorded one win in the group against Mauritania and lost to Mali in controversial circumstances before a 93rd minute goal from Musa Barrow condemned them to third place in their group.

The Eagles are familiar opponents with the North Africans, having defeated them 1-0 in the third-place match of the 2019 tournament in Egypt, with Odion Ighalo scoring the only goal of the encounter.

Meanwhile billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has promised the Super Eagles the sum of $250,000 (N102.89m) if they win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Eagles will also receive N49,389,600 ($120,000) for the six goals they scored in the group stage of the competition based on the promise made by the Coalition Against COVID-19.

CACOVID is a private sector-led platform established to assist the government in combating Coronavirus in the country.

The Coalition had promised to reward the squad with the $20,000 for each goal scored in the group stage.

The Eagles finished the group stage with six goals, which amounted to $120,000.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, who represented CACOVID during a visit to the team’s camp in Cameroon, said their impressive group stage performance convinced CACOVID to increase the amount for every goal scored to $50,000 in the round of 16.

He said, “I came with a message from the CACOVID. The CACOVID is the coalition of private-sector companies that was set up to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria and they have been happy with the performance of the team

“During the meeting I had with the captain (Ahmed Musa) and the coach (Austin Eguavoen), I delivered a message from CACOVID and the message is that, for every goal that is scored, the team will receive the naira equivalent of $20,000 so far, you have earned for yourself the naira equivalent of $120,000.

“We held a CACOVID meeting again because everyone is overjoyed for everything you’ve done so far, CACOVID has asked me to raise the ante.

“From the round of 16, for every goal scored, you will earn for yourselves as a team the naira equivalent of $50,000.

“Also, Femi Otedola, who is a member of CACOVID, has asked me to tell you that if you lift the trophy, he has in the bank for you, the naira equivalent of $250,000. This is just the beginning and I can assure you that if you win your round of 16 games, another promise might be made.”