EASTER: Reduce Speed To Avoid Death, FRSC Tells Motorists As 900 Personnel Deployed In Ogun

The Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced the deployment of over 900 personnel for special patrol aimed at ensuring a seamless and safe Easter celebrations period.

Mr. Anthony Uga, the Sector Commander, assured the public of FRSC readiness during the festivities.

He disclosed that the special patrol, scheduled to commence on March 29 and conclude on April 2, will see the deployment of both regular and special marshals.

According To Uga, the primary objectives of the patrol will be to manage traffic congestions, address vehicle breakdowns, and provide rapid responses to emergencies, particularly road accidents.

He noted that patrol vehicles, tow trucks, and ambulances have been strategically stationed for swift interventions.

Uga identified strategic locations where the FRSC personnel will be stationed to include major highways such as the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Benin-Ore Expressway, Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Road, Abeokuta-Ibadan Expressway, Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway, and Ota-Idiroko Road amongst others.

He urged motorists to prioritise their safety, and stressed the importance of adhering strictly to traffic rules and regulations. He emphasized on the need to reduce speed, as excessive speed remains a leading cause of road accidents.

He also cautioned against reckless overtaking and driving against the flow of traffic, adding that road users should enjoy a safe and incident-free celebration.

“We are appealing to motorists to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations and reduce their speed, as speed has been a major cause of road crashes,” he said.