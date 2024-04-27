Kogi State High Court Summons EFCC Chairman For Disobeying Order

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Kogi High Court sitting in Lokoja, presided over by Justice I.A. Jamil, has ordered Ola Olukoyede, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to appear before it for allegedly disobeying its order.

Recall the court had earlier issued a restraining order to stop EFCC from arresting the former governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello.

However, the EFCC went ahead and obtained a bench warrant at a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The matter has since generated controversy with so many non-governmental organisations and legal practitioners expressing their disapproval over the attempt to further arrest Bello despite restraining order.

On 17th April, EFCC operatives had laid a siege at Bello’s house in Wuse, Abuja, still with the intention of arresting him.

However, on Friday, Justice Jamil of High Court IV in Kogi state, gave an order while ruling on Suit No. HCL/68M/2024 and Motion No. HCL/190M/2024, brought before him by Bello.

He ordered the EFCC chairman to appear before it on 13th May 2024.

According to him, “The said act was carried out by the respondent (EFCC) in violation of the order, which was valid and subsisting when they carried out the act. That same act of the respondent amounts to contempt.”

The judge’s order was based on a motion ex-parte filed by Bello’s lawyer, M.S. Yusuf, asking for an order to issue and serve the respondent (EFCC Chairman).

The judge therefore granted Bello’s prayers and ordered Olukoyede to be summoned to appear before the court to answer the contempt charge.

“The applicant’s application before me is to the effect that the respondent had carried out some acts upon which they have been restrained by this court on Feb. 9, pending the determination of the substantive motion on notice before this court.

“That the said act was carried out by the respondent in violation of the order, which was valid and subsisting when they carried out those acts. That same act of the respondent amounts to act of contempt.

“It’s against the above facts that this Court hereby grants the prayers sought in line with the principle of “Audi Ultra Patem” (listen to the other side),” the judge ruled.