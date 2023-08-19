Eating ‘Kpomo’ Dangerous To Health, Expert Cautions Nigerians

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

People eating animal skin popularly called kpomo are vulnerable to anthrax and other zoonotic ailments.

Aja Nnadi, a veterinarian and retired professor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, stated this in an interview with THE WHISTLER.

According to him, animal skin generally harbors organisms that are harmful to the body.

In his words, “These diseases include anthrax. Unfortunately, our people consume animal skin hoping to get nourished from its protein.

“Kpomo has no nutritional value and because Nigeria is a consuming nation, there is no platform to transform kpomo into leather to manufacture shoes, belts, bags, and other allied products which we now import from China and some European countries.”

He called on the federal government “to engage experts and provide the enabling environment to rejuvenate the country’s economy from consuming to a producing economy”