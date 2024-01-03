Foundation Splashes Varsity Scholarships On Enugu Students

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lead Foundation, a charity organization, Wednesday, presented scholarship awards to many students of Opi community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State as part of the foundation’s empowerment scheme.

The scholarship, under Ezeugwu Foundation Scholarship Scheme, covers university tuition fees.

Comrade Sunday Ezeugwu, founder of the foundation and a graduate of physics and astronomy, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, said the initiative is to give back to society that built him.

According to him, “Forgetting one’s problems to solve another person’s problems pays a lot. Look for someone you are better than and assist them. Nothing is little. I thank my family for their support towards the success of this scheme.”

Dr Onyinye Ezeugwu, lecturer, Department of Religion, UNN, thanked God for making the scholarship a success. We pray the beneficiaries will realize the aim of the scheme and make the best use of it by being the best in their studies. They should champion excellence in their endeavours, that’s our dream.”

Dr Fabian Nnadi, senior lecturer, UNN, called on politicians to emulate Sunday Ezeugwu. He urged other well-to-do-people to emulate him, adding that, “The beneficiaries should also represent this foundation well. Afterwards, they ought to support the foundation for posterity.”

A member of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Pius Ezeugwu, said, “Education is key. Nothing can be achieved in life without education. I know it’s not easy for the funder to be shouldering this responsibility. But the essence goes beyond this physical event. It has enthroned healthy competitions among our students. They look forward towards participating in the contest for this scholarship.

“The scheme has directly and indirectly empowered thousands of our people because the best weapon against ignorance is education. I urge the beneficiaries to live by example. Be a role model. Avoid distractions from ill-fated friends. From your lecture hall, go to the library, and your hostel and your place of worship because with prayers, things move faster.”

Ugwuanyi, Evaristus, on behalf of the beneficiaries, told the funder that, “You offered ten students scholarships in 2017. You increased the offer to twenty-one in 2022. Since then, about ten students have graduated with good grades both in Nigeria and outside the country. You shouldered the task of paying their school fees; the task has aroused the minds of our people to believe that there is still hope for the survival of the poor ones in Opi and beyond. This act of liberality traverses Opi and beyond.”

THE WHISTLER reports that the funder, during Covid-19, assisted the poor.

The event also witnessed merit awards to some of the graduates of the scheme, including those that studied in Nigeria and beyond.

Our correspondent reports that the beneficiaries were selected through competitive tests, and the winners notified through text messages, and their tuition fees paid for all through their academic pursuit.