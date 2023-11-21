UNN VC Debunks Admission Racketeering Allegations As 288 Graduates With First Class

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The vice-chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Enugu State, Prof. Charles Igwe, has debunked allegations of admission racketeering in the school.

Recall that the Senate had summoned the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, the Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede and the UNN VC, over alleged admissions racketeering.

Igwe who was speaking on Tuesday, while addressing a press conference on the activities lined up for the school’s 51st convocation ceremony, stated that the allegation was far from the truth and negates the transparency pillar upon which the school stands for.

The Vice Chancellor added that the university had always conducted its admissions transparently, complying strictly with the Federal Government’s established criteria of 45 percent merit, 35 percent catchment and 20 percent Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS).

Igwe while speaking on the number of graduating students, stated that of the 12,962 graduating students, 11,444 will receive first degrees with 67 receiving diplomas.

He added that 288 graduating students will bag first-class degrees while 1,451 will receive postgraduate degrees for the 2022/2023 academic session.

While giving a breakdown of the Bachelor’s degrees, the VC stated that 4,853 graduates had 2nd class (upper division); 5,077, 2nd class (lower division); 653, Third class, with seven graduates leaving with a pass while 616 were unclassified.

He explained that the unclassified degrees are awarded to graduates of some courses, such as medicine, pharmacy, and veterinary medicine which are not usually classified into first, second, or third class.

“Similarly, a total of 67 diplomas will also be awarded at the convocation. The breakdown is as follows: 7 Distinctions, 35 Credits, 22 Merits, and 3 Passes.

“I am pleased to announce that a total of 1,451 postgraduate degrees and diplomas from the University of Nigeria will be awarded at the 51st convocation ceremony.

“The breakdown of the postgraduate degrees and diplomas is as follows: 479 persons will earn the Doctorate degree, while 884 persons will be awarded the Master’s Degrees. A total of 88 postgraduate diplomas of the university will also be awarded at the convocation”, he said.

The convocation which is slated on Friday, November 24, 2023, will have Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc. Sonny Echono, deliver the convocation lecture titled, “University Autonomy and the Challenge of Sustainable Education Funding in Nigeria”.