PHOTOS: How Victor Osimhen Reacted After Scoring Two Goals In His First Game Of The Season

Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has begun the season with astonishing performance haven led Napoli to trash their opponent 3-1.

Frosinone hosted Napoli on Saturday in their first game for the 2023-2024 Serie A season.

The host first opened the scoreline when they were awarded a penalty in the 7th minute of play. Harroui took the spot kick and scored to upset the current league champions.

After much push from the visitors, Politano managed to squeeze the ball into Frosinone’s net in the 24th minute.

Napoli’s Raspadori fired another goal into the opponents goal post but was disallowed by VAR after review.

Osimhen who was pivotal for Napoli’s Serie A victory found the back of the net in the 42 minute to give the champions a deserving lead.

Celebrating his goal, Osimhen took off his mask and ran towards D. Lorenzo who gave the assist.

The Napoli talisman, Osimhen scored his second in the 79th minute to put his team to a 3-1 advantage. He ran towards the spectators and blew a kiss and made a cross sign with his index finger and closed the celebration with a thumbs up.

With the win, Napoli are top of the Serie A table with 3 points.

