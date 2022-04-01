Ebonyi Governor Donates Prado Jeeps To Judiciary After Calling Judge ‘Hatchet’ Man

The Governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi has donated 6 brand new SUV Prado Jeeps to the state judiciary.

The donation is coming after Umahi had described his sacking as governor on March 8 by a Federal High Court, Abuja judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, as a “hatchet” man’s job.

His reaction sparked condemnation by the Nigerian Bar Association, and that apparently forced him to apologize.

On Friday, the Ebonyi State government said that during its Executive Council meeting, it resolved to donate the cars to support the state judiciary.

The press statement partly reads:

“DONATION OF VEHICLES TO JUDICIARY.

“EXCO received 6 Brand New SUV Prado Jeeps from Ebonyi State House of Assembly and resolved to donate same to officials of State Judiciary to enable them effectively carry out their Constitutional duties.

” EXCO thanked the State House of Assembly ably led by Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru for the cooperation and collaboration enjoyed between the EXCO and the legislature.”

Furthermore, the state government reacted to the Appeal Court judgment in Enugu which struck out an application challenging his defection to the All Progressive Congress.

“The Court of Appeal in Enugu Judicial division has dismissed the appeal made by Senator Sunny Ogbuoji and his running mate who came second in the 2019 election and who approached the Court of Appeal seeking for the Governor and his Deputy to vacate office for defecting to APC and for them to be sworn in having come second in the election.

“The Justices of the Court of Appeal in their unanimous judgment dismissed the appeal on grounds that defecting to another political party by the Governor and his Deputy has no constitutional consequences. Delivering the judgment, His Lordship, Hon Justice J. O. K Oyewole, said no court has the Constitutional powers to declare office of the Governor or his Deputy vacant except as provided by the Constitution.

He said defection has no legislative or constitutional implication as to warrant their vacation from office. The Court further declared that provisions 221, 177, 285 and the case of Amaechi Vs INEC have no material relevance to the issue of defection having regards to the facts and circumstances of the matter.

“The Court berated as an aberration, judicial activism that does not comply with the rule of law and said it can only amount to judicial rascalism.

“The Court further stated that it is not the duty of the Court to infer what is not expressly contained in the Law or the Constitution as such inference violates the principles of separation of powers. It said the Court’s duty under the Constitution is to declare the law and not to make laws. The Court therefore dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit and awarded Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000.00) cost against the appellants,” the press statement further reads.