‘Ebube Agu’ Can Co-Exist With ESN – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said that the newly formed South-East regional security outfit, Ebube Agu, can co-exist with the unauthorized Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The leader of the group, Kingsley Madu, in an interview on Wednesday, predicted that Ebube Agu may not kick off in the next six months.

Madu hinged the predication on alleged failure of the South-East governors to consult relevant stakeholders before announcing the outfit.

In an interview with The ICIR on Wednesday, Madu said it was important that the new outfit functioned independent of the Nigeria Police and Army or security chiefs, in order to exercise its powers as its name implies.

The name Ebube Agu, which means ‘The Aura of a Tiger” in Igbo Language, was created after the South-East governors reached a consensus to set up a regional security outfit that will combat the fast-deteriorating security situation in the region.

Madu said, “Even though they have announced Ebube Agu security outfit, we cannot condemn that, but I know in the next six months we cannot see anything like Ebube Agu operating. I am not seeing anything positive in Ebube Agu, but at the same time, I am not condemning it.

“Ebube Agu must function independently and not in the hands of Nigerian Police, Army or security chiefs. Let it be an Igbo native security outfit as the name implies. It shouldn’t be allowed to be controlled by the Nigerian security agencies who incidentally are Fulanis themselves.”

Speaking on whether or not Ebube Agu was created to disrupt the Eastern Security Network (ESN), Madu said, “Ebube Agu is like another face of the coin. ESN can be working underground, while Ebube Agu would be a normal security outfit. ESN is still there; their impact is being felt so they are not opposing themselves”.

But the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) claimed that Ebube Agu was established to disrupt the ESN’s activities, adding that there was no need for the new outfit’s establishment since the ESN was already functional.