Ebubeagu Operative Killed After Being Robbed In Ebonyi

An operative of Ebubeagu Security outfit in Ebonyi State was Thursday night killed by unknown gunmen, our correspondent gathered on Friday.

The deceased, one Iboko Christian, is said to be a university graduate.

He joined the security network due to his inability to secure a regular job, the victim’s relative said.

He was attacked by the gunmen who trailed him to his house at Nduogbuovu community in Izzi local government area, THE WHISTLER was told.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Izzi East Constituency in Ebonyi Assembly, Mr Anthony Nwegede, told newsmen in Abakaliki that the attackers robbed him of some money and his motorcycle before killing him.

The state police public relations officer, Lovet Oda, did not respond to calls put across to her over the incident.

