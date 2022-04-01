Hotel Manager Allegedly Rapes Corp Member In Osun

The Osun State Police Command has arrested a manager of one of the hotels in Osogbo, Joseph Adeleye, for allegedly raping a member of the National Youth Service Corps.

The victim (name withheld) was deployed to the hotel which is located at GRA area of Osogbo for primary assignment.and she is working as the administrative officer of the hotel.

The corps member, who narrated how the incident happened to some journalists on Friday said she was raped in the hotel while on duty at around 8:30pm.

The corps member said she did not initially tell her colleagues what happened to her but she eventually told them when they asked her what was wrong with her because are contenance changed.

She said, “The manager, Mr Adeleye requested that I should bring a bottle of beer to his room, after he collected it, he started asking me what my plans were after the NYSC programme.

” I was not too fine with it because we were alone in a room. Few minutes later, he started touching me and I resisted by pulling his hands off my body

“But suddenly, he pulled me closer and turned my face on the bed and put his hand in my trousers. I struggled with him but he overpowered me and inserted his fingers in my private parts.

“He then pulled off my trousers from behind, turned my face up and wanted to penetrate into my private parts. I resisted but he was too heavy on me.

” I even bit him, yet, he carried on. I shouted on top of my voice but no one could hear me because the room was a bit far from where other members of staff were.

“He penetrated me and he poured his semen in my body and pant. When he discovered that I couldn’t breath very well, he stood and I ran out of the room.

“The following day, two of my female colleagues who are corps members discovered I was not playing or relating with them very well.

” They asked what happened. I couldn’t tell them at first, but when I couldn’t hold the tears anymore, I told them what happened to me and they encouraged me to report the matter to the police and I did. The manager was later arrested and detained.”

The NYSC Coordinator in Osun State , Winifred Sopeka, who spoke on the telephone said she was busy at the orientation camp.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Osun State Police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the arrest.

She said, “The corps member said she was raped on March 25, 2022 around 8:30pm at the hotel which is her Primary Place of Assignment.

“She reported the case to us and we arrested the suspect who is the manager of the hotel named Joseph Adeleye. He is still with us and will be charged to court soon.”