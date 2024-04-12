Edo 2024: APC Will Consider Sacked Deputy Gov Shaibu’s Application To Join Party — National Secretary

661 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has stated that the party will consider the application of former Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu if he decides to join the APC.

Speaking to journalists at his residence in GRA, Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, Basiru dismissed claims that the party would reject Shaibu’s application, saying that a political party is open to all who wish to be members.

“A political party is like a school – you cannot tell someone that someone should not be your classmate. It is the proprietor of the school that will determine whether you should be admitted or not,” Basiru said.

He explained that when Shaibu applies to the relevant arm of the party, his application will be duly considered.

“A political party is a free entry and exit organization, and in politics, the more the merrier, so the more people you can bring to your doorstep,” he said.

The APC National Secretary expressed confidence that the party will retain the governorship seats in both Edo and Ondo states in the upcoming elections.

He noted that in the 2023 general election, the APC won two out of the three senatorial seats in Edo, indicating the party’s strength in the state.

“We are confident that we are going to send Godwin Obaseki and his tea-drinking politicians out of Government house by the grace of God in the September 21 election.

“We have work to do, we are working towards the primary in Ondo State, we have already successfully managed the primary in Edo State and by the grace of God we are going to take the Edo and Ondo States,” Basiru added.