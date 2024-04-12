‘Shameful’ – Nigerians Condemn EFCC For Mocking Bobrisky Over Sentence Without Fine

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerians on Friday blasted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for appearing to mock Bobrisky who was earlier in the day sentenced to six months jail term without option of fine despite his guilty plea.

EFCC after his conviction put out a post on its x which ran thus: “If preaching will not send the message, conviction will ” with a mugshot of a mocking post.

Advertisement

The mugshot post, which was written in pidgin English read: “Na our naira you dey abuse change your ways, you refuse.

“When the EFCC to accuse, know say you no get excuse.

“Ask Bob for the update to use,” the financial watchdog stated.

Bobrisky whose real name is Idris Olarewaju Okuneye turned himself in to the anti-graft agency on March 24, over naira abuse.

Advertisement

It followed his spraying of wads of naira notes at an event in a part of Lagos.

The cross-dresser who refers to himself as ‘Mummy of Lagos’ pleaded guilty to the charges and pleaded for leniency stating, “I know, My Lord. My Lord, I wish that you could give me a second chance to use my platform to inform and educate my followers about spraying money.

“I would do a video on my page and I will educate people about spraying money.

“I will not repeat it again. I regret my actions.”

Despite his allocutus, Justice Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court convicted him when the case was heard stating ignorance of the law is no excuse and deferred his sentence to Friday.

Advertisement

The judge before sentencing him asked the crossdresser if he was a man or woman, to which the social media influencer affirmed he’s a man.

While the condemnation for his sentencing without option of fine rages being that the controversial ‘Mummy of Lagos’ had pleaded guilty, EFCC’s return of mockery did not sit well with some Nigerians who descended on its handle describing the anti-graft agency’s post as shameful and reckless.

An x user Grace said, “EFCC is now a clown . Imagine the tweet your handler is churning out . Shame.”

EFCC is now a clown . Imagine the tweet your handler is churning out . Shame — Emuoborsan (@GracedUp1) April 12, 2024

Another user Spice Chief said, “Your Account handler needs to be fired, he lacks the social merit to pass proper information without sounding like a trouble maker.”

Your Account handler needs to be fired, he lacks the social merit to pass proper information without sounding like a trouble maker. — Spicechief.eth (@SpiceChief001) April 12, 2024

Advertisement

Oga Ade said, “There used to be a smart handler that everyone loved under GEJ, all we get now riff raff and banger boys.”

There used to be a smart handler that everyone loved under GEJ, all we get now riff raff and banger boys. — OGA ADE Tabi 🟧 (@tyslimmie) April 12, 2024

Also, Ebuka said, “Imagine the tweet your handler is churning out . Shame on unah.”

Others called on the EFCC to go after high profile people who have been indicted by the government, some of whom are still in government, and other socialites.

Pure Stanley said, “Meanwhile Ibrahim Abuna, a lawmaker from Borno state is throwing the naira currency to his constituents. In the process of doing such, he is mutilating the naira and abusing it. Why haven’t u gone after him? Is he above the law? Is he more Nigerian than Bobrisky?

https://t.co/9pXedzkrIl



Meanwhile Ibrahim Abuna, a lawmaker from Borno state, is throwing the naira currency to his constituents.

In the process of doing such, he is mutilating the naira and abusing it.

Why haven't u gone after him? Is he above the law? Is he more Nigerian than… — PURE STANLEY 𝕏 (@PureStanley1) April 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Ogwchukwu Chime said, “Una no know your job description. Betta Edu is walking free

Ganduje is walking free Mr bullion van is in Aso Rock. Buhari has turned to motivational speaker.

“If you know your job description, Yahoo boys and bobrisky will be the least of your headache. Nonsense!”

Una no know your job description.

Betta Edu is walking free

Ganduje is walking free

Mr bullion van is in Aso rock.

Buhari has turned to motivational speaker.

If you know your job description, Yahoo boys and bobrisky will be the least of your headache. Nonsense! — Ogechukwu Chime (@OgechukwuChime) April 12, 2024

Meanwhile, an Abuja based lawyer, Frank Tietie said all those involved in the prosecution of Bobriksy missed the mark.

In a post he shared with THE WHISTLER on Friday evening, he said, on “Bobrisky: They betrayed justice! His counsel, the prosecution and the court all missed it.

“A deterrent regime by cooperative prosecution will never again be trusted.

“The court did not serve justice,” he stated further supporting the criticism of not returning an option of fine or leniency on the crossdresser.