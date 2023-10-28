Edo Court Convicts 13 Internet Fraudsters, Orders Forfeiture Of Washing Machine, Shoes, Laptop, Others To Government

414 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A State High Court, Benin, Edo State, presided by Justice Efe Ikponmwonba have ordered 13 internet fraudsters in Edo, to forfeit valuables recovered from them to the Federal Government.

The convicts: Eboh Chukwuma, Onyeukwu Emmanuel Onyeka, Ebuka Osita Odukwe, Omozuafo Collins, Elect Osayuwu, Omorogbe Christian, Odiete Timothy, Odede Enitome Patrick, Benjamin Kennedy Ese, Ayodele Eugene, Eric Onwusiwekwu, Bolum Ogechukwu, and Courage Sule all pleaded guilty to the charge read to them.

The charges they pleaded guilty to is a one-count separate charge bordering on possession of proceeds of crime and unlawful possession of fraudulent documents, upon their arraignment by the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The charge against Ebuka Osita Odukwe reads : “that you Ebuka Osita Odukwe sometimes between 2022 and 2023 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did take possession of the aggregate sum of N8,908,831.00 knowing that same represent proceeds of your criminal conduct to wit: cybercrime and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(1)(a) and punishable under Section 18 (2), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment ) Act 2004.”

Meanwhile, after pleading guilty to their respective charges the prosecution counsels, IK Agwai, Salihu Ahmed, Ibrahim Faisal and A.A. Ibrahim, pray the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

However, counsels to the defendants prayed the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendants were first time offenders who had been remorseful.

The judge thereafter convicted and sentenced Odukwe, Patrick, Christian, Osayuwa, Collins, Onyeka, Eugene, Onwusiwekwu, Chukwuma, Ogechukwu and Sule to three years imprisonment each, with an option of fine of N200, 000.

Ese and Timothy were also sentenced to two years imprisonment or a fine of N200,000. The judge also ruled that: One black Toyota Camry 2014 model recovered from Ebuka Osita Ndukwe, HP laptop, mobile phones and money found in their bank accounts, being proceeds and instruments of crime, be forfeited to the Federal Government through the EFCC and their bank accounts permanently closed.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture of one black washing machine, playstation 4 console, three pairs of shoes, five mobile phones recovered from the convicts to the government.