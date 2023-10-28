Tinubu’s Supreme Court Victory Has Strengthened Nigeria’s Democracy – Robinson Uwak

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak has congratulated President Bola Tinubu for emerging victorious at the Supreme Court following lawsuits challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced Tinubu winner of the poll.

The election was challenged up to the Supreme Court by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi.

Both the Presidential Election Petition Court and the Supreme Court held that their applications were lacking in merit.

Robinson Uwak said the apex Court’s judgment represents victory for democracy and rule of law

He commended Tinubu’s legal team for making sound legal arguments that helped convince the judges to make favorable judgments for their clients.

He said, “With the victory of President Tinubu, Nigerian democracy has been strengthened and made more vibrant for the good of all citizens,” adding he remained “confident in President Tinubu’s ability to turn around the fortunes of our nation for good.”