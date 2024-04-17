Edo Court Sentences Three To Death For Armed Robbery, Murder, Kidnapping

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Three suspects have been sentenced to death by hanging by an Edo State High Court, Benin City for armed, kidnapping and murder of one Mr. Ephraim Akhere.

Justice Irele-Ifijeh passed the death sentence on the convicts namely, James Monday, Kelvin Edward and Solomon Abuede for armed robbery kidnapping and murder of Akhere at Ihumudumun quarters in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Advertisement

The judge also sentenced one Oviasogie Sunday, also known as Alhaji of Kano to life imprisonment for receiving an Infinity Jeep with registration number EFR 218 FB, which was stolen from the deceased.

Six individuals, including the convicts, were brought before Justice Irele-Ifijeh in suit number: HEK/25c/24. They faced a six-count charge which included armed robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy, and receipt of stolen property.

However, David Williams and Monday Ozomo, were acquitted by the court due to insufficient evidence connecting them to the armed robbery and kidnapping.

Justice Ifijeh made a ruling stating that the kidnappers utilized a motorcycle as their means of transportation and that they were armed with dangerous weapons and proceeded to abduct their victims, Ephraim and Sandra.

Advertisement

The kidnappers instructed Ephraim, who was the driver, and Sandra to move to the back seat and lower their heads. Meanwhile, one of the kidnappers, named Solomon, took control of the driver’s seat.

According to the judge, the convicts then drove to a bank, while two of them remained inside the car with the victims. Additionally, one of the kidnappers went to the bank with Ephraim’s ATM card in order to withdraw money from his account.

The judge stated that after the withdrawal, the convicts drove to an unfinished building. It was at this location that Solomon Abuede, one of the kidnappers, threw Ephraim into a well after forcing him to ingest rat poison. As for Sandra, she was given a choice between jumping into the well or consuming the rat poison.

Furthermore, the judge mentioned that Solomon, who had provided the rat poison, ultimately spared the girl’s life but instead subjected her to rape.