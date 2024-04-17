JUST IN: Gov Adeleke Changes Osun State Logo

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Governor Ademola Adeleke has assented to a bill adopting a new logo for Osun State, describing the new symbol as a signal of new rebirth for Osun state.

Adeleke signed the bill after the Osun State House of Assembly passed it.

Advertisement

A statement by Adeleke’s spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, quoted the governor as saying: “I am elated to sign this new Logo into law as a signal of rebirth of our dear State. The new logo is significant because it rhymes and meaningfully represents our historic anthem, our values and tradition.

“The new logo is also an educational resource material for our younger generation as it contains symbols of our landmarks, strengths, resources and history. The logo is also a tool to market the state at home and abroad.

“It is my honour and privilege to introduce the new logo as the symbol of our state. This announcement will herald a new life of prosperity, abundance and sustainability for our people and admirers.”

According to Rasheed, the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Honourable Adewale Egbedun described the new logo as meaningful and representative of our people, our heritage and potential.

Advertisement

“I congratulate Mr Governor and the entire people of Osun state on this historic occasion. For us at the State Assembly, we will continue to robustly support the many laudable initiatives of the executive arm of government”, the House Speaker noted.

The new law provides some details of the new logo as follows:

“STATE SYMBOLS/ICONS:

“The Circle: The circle replacing the shield symbolised perfection and wholeness.

“ Y – Though not clearly depicted through the placement of the water, earth, and mountains, in the circle. It represents the three Senatorial districts in Osun State united as one hence the lack of delineation between all three elements.

Advertisement

“Osun River: is represented, connected to a Waterfall; Osun state being “State of the Living Spring”, the River situated on the upper part of the Y supplies water to the fertile Brown Agricultural soil of the land on the left. It also wets the Mountains on the right of the Y. The Waterfall also supplies water that nourishes the Leaves and the Cocoa seeds, which also houses the fishes. In essence this represents the source of life and nourishment in Osun State.

“Brown Agricultural Soil- This represents fertility and is a source of food. It is located on the left side of the Y. Mountains- Osun State is renowned for its hills and mountains, hence the distinct representation. It is located on the right side of the Y.

“Mountains in various contexts represent tourism, hospitality, and spirituality. It is a symbol to draw strength.

“Ori Olokun- The Ori Olokun stands for the common origin of the Yoruba race and a great symbol of Osun State especially for Royalty.

“ The rays of light (Imole in Yoruba)- This represents one of the state symbols as it is depicted in the State Anthem. It symbolizes clarity, enlightenment, hope and guidance, often representing knowledge, truth and understanding. Its placement at the top clearly represents its importance in the state as its rays touch every element/symbol of the state thereby bringing light (progress, success and clarity) to it.

“1991- the year the state was established.

Advertisement

“NATURAL RESOURCES:

“Cocoa leaves / Fruits/Tree / Cocoa Beans- at the base of the coat of arms symbolizes agriculture and the natural resources of the land from food crops to logging to cash crops.

“Leaves – (in form of a garland)- These are universally used at the installation of Obas and Chiefs in Yoruba land including Osun State to signify longevity and triumph.

“Gold – this is one of the precious stones found in Osun State and it is available in commercial quantities and a great source of revenue for the state.

“Fishes – this is one of the natural resources available in Osun State and a source of livelihood for Osun State indigenes.

“COLOURS:

“Gold – signifies royalty, nobility of the Osun race.

“Ruby Red- also associated with nobility.

“Orange – symbolizes the hospitable nature of Osun State people.

“Yellow – symbolizes the happy nature of Osun State people.”