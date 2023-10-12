Edo: Nine Missing As Men In Army Uniform Attack Passenger Bus- Ex-Corper Narrates Experience

386 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Justina Dauda, who recently passed out from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has narrated how she alongside eight other passengers narrowly escaped being killed by unknown gunmen along the Lagos-Edo highway on Wednesday.

Ms Justina, popularly known as Virgin Ex-Corper, had in July told THE WHISTLER she almost lost her virginity to a man who promised to give her everything she wanted in order to sell her pride.

She however said being a principled and contented young lady, she vowed to remain a virgin until she gets married.

The Taraba-born lady took to her Facebook page on Thursday night, narrating how she nearly lost her life following an alleged attack by some unidentified gunmen dressed in army uniform.

She said, “God will always remain God! I can’t really tell how I managed to escape barefooted from the hands of unknown gunmen. The 11th of October 2023 would have been my last day on Earth.

“We left Lagos State earlier around 8:am. On reaching Edo State, a man appeared in an army uniform in front (of the bus).

“We all thought it was a checkpoint. Suddenly, he shot our bus.

“While our driver stopped, 6 men came out of the bush with cutlasses and sticks. They did not demand for money, they asked us all to enter the bush.

“We were 14 in number, only 9 came back.

“Please if you have any relative that left Lagos yesterday kindly give him a call.”

Efforts to speak with the victim of the attack were unsuccessful.

When contacted, Chidi Nwabuzor, the Edo Police Public Relations Officer denied knowledge of the incident.

He said, “There’s no incident like that, Edo state is very peaceful.”