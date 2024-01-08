Rep Member Decries Recurring Bandit Attacks On Enugu Community

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A member representing Isi-Uzo/Enugu-East Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Prof Paul Nnamchi, on Monday, decried the recent killings at Eha-Amufu in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State by bandits.

It was gathered that some unknown gunmen attacked some parts of the community, killing scores of people during the last Christmas.

Advertisement

Nnamchi, who spoke in Enugu, called on the security agencies to live up to expectations.

Quoting him, “It is happening too many. I reported to the security agencies, and they responded swiftly. It is the duty of the government to protect lives and property of the people.

“Eha-Amufu has an expanse of fertile land. It is situated between the community and Benue State. These attackers target farm settlements. There are many angles to the story. I read that some attacks in the Plateau are a result of minerals discovered, and attackers want to chase the inhabitants away. There are remote and immediate causes.”

He said he moved a motion for the establishment of security presence at Eha-Amufu and other troubled areas in his constituency, but regretted that no action had been taken.

Advertisement

He said, “Through the motion, the House directed the inspector general of police to establish police formations at the vulnerable places. But nothing has been done.”

On alleged palliatives given to federal lawmakers by the federal government to share during Christmas, Nnamchi said, “I never missed sessions not to know what is happening. There was no truck load of rice given to members. The rice I shared during the celebration is from the salaries paid to us. The goal is to put smiles on the faces of my constituents as much as possible. I have read that we collected rice from the federal government. It is not true.”

On his motion for the establishment of a dry port at Emene in Enugu, he said, “It’s long overdue. You create a dry port where goods are cleared and kept. It will create employment and revenue. Emene is the choice because it has an international airport, Airforce base, military base, Customs, and an expanse of land. These and many more will enhance the operations of the port.”