JUST IN: Tanker On Fire At Iganmu Bridge In Lagos

A tanker is currently on fire at Iganmu Bridge in Lagos State.

THE WHISTLER gathered that emergency responders are currently trying to bring the fire under control.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area for safety, while emergency responders try to control the fire.

It is unclear what could have caused the fire outbreak.

Confirming the incident, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret said in a statement: “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently engaging in firefighting operations at Costain towards Ijora 7up, where a tanker fire is being combatted at the Lagos Quadrapont Bridge by the National Arts Theater, Iganmu.

“The Sari Iganmu and Ilupeju Fire Crews are combining efforts to tame the raging fire. An update will follow.”

Also confirming the incident, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said on its social media handles: “A tanker has gone up in flames just before ascending Iganmu bridge from Sifax.

“LASTMA has already alerted The Lagos State Fire Service. Our officers at the scene are doing their best to handle the situation.

“Please kindly avoid the location for safety.”