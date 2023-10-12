Abducted Nasarawa Varsity Students Regain Freedom

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Four students of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, abducted by the armed men on Monday night, have regained freedom.

The students, all in the 100 level, were abducted at about 10 p.m. from an off-campus residence located in the Angwan Kaare area of the state.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the students, including three females and a male, were released after an undisclosed ransom was paid.

The commanding officer of the Nigerian Army 117 Battalion, Keffi, Lt. Col. Auwalu Inuwa, however, confirmed to the press that the students were rescued in the surrounding bushes of Angwan Gauta in Keffi LGA after painstaking efforts by the military officers.

The commanding officer noted that the proper medical examinations would be conducted on the rescued students before reuniting with their families.

Efforts to speak to the state’s police command failed as its spokesperson, Ramhan Nansel, could not be reached.

Recall that sources in the institution confirmed to our correspondent on Tuesday, that the kidnappers established contacts with the parents and the school authorities less than 24 hours after the student’s Abduction.

The assailants allegedly demanded N20 million for their freedom.

The police spokesperson, when asked, said he was unaware of the development as the parents were in the best position to speak on such information.