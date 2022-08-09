EFCC Arrests 48 For Alleged Internet Fraud In Ibadan, Ilorin

79 SHARES Share Tweet

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested 48 Internet fraud suspects in Ibadan and Ilorin.

Twenty nine of the suspects were arrested in Ibadan while 19 were arrested in Ilorin.



The Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, who said this in a statement on Tuesday stayed that the suspects were nabbed in a sting operation at Omi-Adio area of Ibadan.

He gave the names of the suspects as: Abdullahi Kehinde Tawab, Ayomide Alase Abiodun, Hassan Larla Olamilekan, Makinde Adebowale Saheed, Tofunmi Oyebade Segun, Rotimi Gbadamosi Ayomide, Igbamidun Joshua Olamiposi, Gbadamosi Samson Tobiloba, Qodir Ayoola Babalola, Frank Obi Ogechukwu, Olawale Abowaba Joshua, Dauda Kareem Oladayo, Hammed Dauda Akanji, Yusuf Akorede Abiodun and Haruna Adedoyin Kayode.

Others include: Yusuf Lawale Raji, Adejare Ayuba Olamide, Owolabi Gbadamosi Moses, Victor Salami Gbenga, Abdullahi Teslim Taiwo, Oluwaseun Abowaba Samuel, Alase Ayodele Philip, Oduola Kunmi Ireola, Ajayi Olumide Olamilekan, Opeyemi Samuel Enitan, Yusuf Ayobami Qudus, Atanda Jamiu Olamide, Ibrahim Bashit Alade and Ilori Peter Oladapo.

According to him, the items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones, laptops, two motor-bikes, one i-watch, video games and jewelry.

The anti-graft agency said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigations were concluded.

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC, had in June 2022 arrested 19 suspected fraudsters at different locations in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Among the suspects are two siblings – Bala Caleb Abdulkarim and Ayuba Bala. Others are Adebayo Olubunmi, Yusuf Salawu, Victor Yakubu, Victor Udeh, Abutu Francis and Moses Akeji.

Others are Aiyegbe ThankGod, Eniola Adeniji, Abraham Ayodele, Julius Omowale, Samuel Onojah, Saka Usman Ojo, Isaac Emmanuel, Yusuf Mohammed, Ibrahim Musa and Omaonu Ojochenemi Victor.