EFCC Invites Sirika Over Alleged N8bn Nigeria Air Project

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has reportedly arrested Hadi Sirika, a former Minister of Aviation, over allegations involving a whooping sum of N8bn he allegedly laundered during his tenure as minister.

Sirika is said to have been sighted around 1:00pm on Tuesday arriving the office of the EFCC in Abuja for a meeting with EFCC investigators to respond to questions regarding over alleged fraudulent contracts awarded by him to a company known as Engirios Nigeria Limited, owned by his younger sibling, Abubakar Sirika.

Advertisement

A source who spoke to PUNCH confirmed the arrest saying: “Yes, that was Hadi Sirika who was taken into our FCT custody. He is currently meeting with EFCC investigators over the alleged N8,069,176,864.00 aviation ministry contract fraud.”

Another source also confirmed the development said: “The N8,069,176,864.00 aviation ministry contract fraud was carried out in connivance with his younger brother, Abubakar Sirika, through the latter’s company.”

The sum is said to be for four aviation contracts from the former minister to Engirios Nigeria Limited.

Meanwhile, other allegations are that apart from Sirika being listed as the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abubakar is said to be the sole signatory to the company’s two accounts, domiciled in Zenith and Union Banks.

Advertisement

It was further revealed that the ex-minister’s younger brother, Abubakar Sirika, has been arrested and detained by the commission in connection with N3.bn paid to his company, Engirios Nigeria Limited, bank account by the former minister with no trace of work done on any of the contract items to date.

The source said Abubakar Sirika, who was arrested on Sunday, February 4, has since been assisting the EFCC in its probe of the Aviation Ministry’s financial expenditures during Mr Sirika’s tenure.

“We’re investigating an N8,069,176,864.00 money laundering case linked to former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika.

“Hadi awarded contracts to his brother Abubakar, knowing that the latter is a civil servant, a deputy director on Level 16 in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, where he has been working since 2000 till date.

“The first of the contracts from the former minister to Engirios Nigeria Limited was on August 18, 2022, for the construction of the Terminal Building in Katsina Airport, at a cost of N1,345,586,500.00. The second was awarded on November 3, 2022, for the establishment of the Fire Truck Maintenance and Refurbishment Center in Katsina Airport, valued at N3, 811,497,685.00,” the source told PUNCH.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, efforts by THE WHISTLER to confirm the arrest and get more details from the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, proved abortive as of press time. He didn’t respond to a message sent on WhatsApp and a call placed to his telephone line.