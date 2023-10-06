EFCC Issues Production Warrant Against Naira Marley For Alleged Internet Fraud

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has obtained a production warrant against Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley.

The warrant was issued by Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday.

Advertisement

Naira Marley is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on 11-count charges bordering on conspiracy and credit card fraud.

However, at the resumed sitting today, counsel to the defendant, Olalekan Ojo, SAN informed the court that the defendant was unavoidably absent from court.

He said this owing to his being detained by the Police for interrogation in respect of the murder of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

The lawyer therefore, prayed the court for an adjournment of the trial.

Advertisement

But the prosecution counsel, Bilkisu Buhari, urged the court to issue a production warrant against the defendant to ensure his presence in court on the next adjourned date.

The judge granted the prayers of the prosecution counsel and issued a production warrant against the defendant and the matter was adjourned till October 30, 2023 for continuation of trial.