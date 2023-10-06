Fight With Primeboy Led To Mohbad’s Death — Police

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP, Idowu Owohunwa has disclosed that the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba (Mohbad) had a violent fight with his childhood friend, Ibrahim Owodunni also known as Primeboy which led to his death.

The discovery was part of the findings of the special investigation team set up by the Lagos Police to unravel the cause of Mohbad’s death.

CP Owohunwa while briefing the press at the Lagos Command headquarters on Friday said, a violent fight between Mohbad and Primeboy during a music show in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, led to the deceased sustaining an injury on one of his ears.

The CP said, “Ibrahim Owodunni also known as Primeboy is a childhood friend of Mohad. He attended the show at Ikorodu in Mohbad’s company on 10 September 2023.

“At the end of the show Mohbad and Primeboy were engaged in a violent fight during which Mohbad was injured. The management of the injury subsequently resulted in his death.

“So, he is being treated as a suspect.”

Recall that Primeboy turned himself in on Thursday after he was declared wanted by the Lagos Police on Wednesday.

The police said Primeboy was declared wanted due to his failure to honour an invitation from the police after his name came up in the line of investigation.

THE WHISTLER reports that the police declared the auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedemgbe who treated the deceased after the injury in his ear, a prime suspect for going beyond her limitation to administer medications to Mohbad in a non-clinical environment.

“She is a principal suspect in the death of Mohbad. She acknowledged that it was the injections that she administered to the deceased that triggered the reactions, which eventually led to Mohbad’s death.

Other expert opinions and witnesses’ statements corroborated her admittance. Her actions of administering doses of tetanus toxoid paracetamol intravenous… injection, which was also administered intravenously at Mohbad’s residence in Lekki, immediately triggered the reactions, including vomiting, goosebumps and convulsion that eventually resulted in the singer’s death.

“This Criminal Liability is further heightened, granted in the evidential fact that as an auxiliary nurse, she is not qualified to administer such medications or function as a qualified nurse.

“She also did this in a non-clinical environment and in a professional negligent manner that neglected standard medical protocols,” the Lagos CP said.