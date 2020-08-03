EFCC, NDDC, NSITF Scandals: Presidency Faults Planned Protests Against ‘Buhari’s Inaction’

58 SHARES Share Tweet

The presidency has faulted plans by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to embark on a nationwide protest against President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged “inaction” regarding allegations of corruption in some agencies of the federal government.

Buhari’s senior media assistant, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Monday, described the planned protests as ill advised and uncalled for.

According to Shehu, there was no justification for the planned protests as the Executive and Legislative arms of government had recently launched investigations into the allegations of corruption at the Niger Delta Development Agency (NDDC), the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

He said, “It is against the norm in a democratic society as well as the natural laws of justice to seek “action,” meaning punishment against offenders before proper investigation, trial and conviction.

“The President has made it clear that the allegations that have surfaced clearly “constitute a breach of trust” and as the investigations take hold and close out, all those found wanting will face the wrath of the law.

”The TUC, as an enlightened group of labour unionists, should indeed voice their indignation whenever such acts are being unearthed.

“However, the expectation will be for it to also raise the bar higher, in terms of the debate concerning the impact of such allegations on our ability, to create and retain employment, attract investment, improve the living conditions of its members and citizens, and how a preponderance of these heinous crimes decimates any gains being made in other spheres.

“The world is confronted with a global public health crisis, decline in economic growth, and expanding areas of conflict by non-state actors,” he said.

Shehu said rather than embark on a protest, the TUC and others should “hold the line and lock arms that way we rid ourselves of these existential issues whilst we grapple with those that are our own homegrown problems.”

He added, “This administration is committed to doing just that, and organisations like the TUC should be extending a hand in supporting such a fight that is in our collective interest.”