EFCC Recovers 8 Luxury Cars, Cash, Others From 38 ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Rivers

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, have recovered eight luxury cars from suspected internet fraudsters in Port Harcourt.

The cars include a Lexus EX 350, Lexus 350, three Toyota Corolla, two Toyota Camry, a Mercedes Benz GLK and the N253, 700.00 cash with different brands of phones and laptops.

According to EFCC, the suspects were arrested in a sting operation at Ogbogoro and Aluu Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” EFCC said.

The suspects are listed as: Marvelous Obuah, John Don Precious, Batholomen Ifeanyi, Onyenaturuchi Akuma Chima, Maxwell Goodluck, Joseph Emmanuel, Godwin Emmanuel, Kelechi Ukaegbu, Kelly Taribo Bruce, David Onyedikachi Eluwa, Chukwu Anokwute, Christian Othuke, John Iheme, Obenushe Blessed, Eruchi Oshu Godswill, Emmanuel Goodluck, Nnaemaeka Chinedu and Prosper Emmanuel.

Others include Daniel Ogumba, Ikem Onyeka, Delight Godwin, Obed Martins, Chidebere Cyril, Augustine Obayi, Akpodiete Gift Oghenekevwe, Ikposi Kamte, Chidozie Augustine Iwuchukwu, Luscious Jack, Exekiel George Richard, John Godwin, Emmanuel John, Ernest Naagban, Dominic Ikem, Chimzi Wobo Upchurch, Michael Chikwadi, Omiete Ibama and Leonard Sowu Kaiser Jackreece.

