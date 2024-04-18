BREAKING: N80bn Alleged Money Laundering: EFCC Declares Ex-Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Wanted

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello wanted.

The commission made the declaration on Thursday stating that, “The public is hereby notified that YAHAYA ADOZA BELLO (former Governor of Kogi State), whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in connection with alleged case of Money Laundering to the tune of N80,246,470,089.88 (Eighty Billion, Two Hundred and Forty Six Million, Four Hundred and Seventy Thousand and Eighty Nine Naira, Eighty Eight Kobo).”

Advertisement

Ti described Bello as a “48-year old Ebiraman, is a native of Okenne Local Government of Kogi State. His last known address is: 9, Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.”

It asked “anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt and Abuja offices or through these numbers 09-9044751-3, 08093322644, 08183322644, 07026350721-3, 0706350724-5; its e-mail address: [email protected] or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.”

The commission had on Wednesday stormed Bello’s House in Wide Zone Four with some operatives from the DSS and police in a standoff that lasted for hours but failed to arrest the former governor.

The former presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was smuggled out of his house by his successor, Usman Ododo, forcing the security operatives to shoot into the air in their bid to force Bello out of the governor’s car.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Bello failed to come out of hiding for arraignment at the Federal High Court.

The commission told the court that if Bello does not come out of hiding, it might be forced to use the military to effect his arrest.

Similarly, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Later Fagbemi condemned as cowardly Bello’s action and advised the former governor to surrender.

The EFCC’s latest action is another move to force Bello out of hiding for arraignment.