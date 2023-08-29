EFCC Returns N23m To 70-Year-Old British Woman Scammed By Fake American Citizen

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday, returned the sum of $26,000USD, about N23 millions to one Christine Brown, a 70 year old British national, money she was defrauded of by an Internet fraudster.

The 70-year-old had petitioned the Commission after being defrauded by an internet fraudster through a romance scam.

Narrating her ordeal, Brown said she became a victim after she met the fraudster online who posed as one John Barrowman, an entertainer and citizen of America.

According to her she never knew he was a fraudster especially when they became romantically involved.

She said her online lover began to demand money from her, which of course which she kept sending to him through wire transfers, Bitcoin and gift cards, until her she noticed he dubious character and alerted the EFCC through a petition.

The commission on the other hand moved into action and got her money back. The money was presented today by Kanu Idagu, the Zonal Commander of EFCC Benin.

While handing over the recovered fund, he said the Commission will continue to discharge its mandate to the betterment of the society.

“We are doing a whole lot in ensuring that victims of fraud are restituted where possible, and we will continue to do more,” he said.

He also admonished the public to be circumspect in whatever they do online as fraudsters prowl the internet seeking to defraud unsuspecting victims.

Brown however expressed gratitude to the Commission for its efforts which she said, has brought some succour to her after losing her life’s savings to the fraudster.