Eid-el-Fitr: Kano Govt Orders Early Payment Of March Salaries

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The Kano State Government has approved the immediate payment of March 2026 salaries to civil servants in the state ahead of the upcoming Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The Acting Head of Service, Hajia Bilkisu Shehu Maimota, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday by the Director of Public Enlightenment in the Office of the Head of Service, Rukayya Sulaiman.

According to the statement, the directive was issued by the state governor to enable workers adequately prepare for the Sallah festivities.

“The Executive Governor of Kano State has directed the immediate release and payment of the March 2026 salaries to all civil servants in the state,” the statement said.

It noted that the early payment was aimed at allowing workers celebrate the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr in a convenient and dignified manner.

The government added that the gesture reflects the administration’s commitment to the welfare of civil servants and recognition of their dedication and contributions to the development of the state.

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Maimota urged workers to make responsible use of the salaries while maintaining commitment, discipline and efficiency in the discharge of their duties to improve service delivery.

The government also reaffirmed its commitment to policies that promote workers’ welfare and boost productivity within the state civil service.