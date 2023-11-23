Ejimakor Attributes Biafra Agitation To Alleged Injustices Meted On South-East Region

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The sustained agitation for the actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra is consequent upon injustices meted to Ndigbo from 1960s till date.

Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, founder of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, stated this via his verified X handle on Thursday.

According to him, “Upon the pogrom, you seized their properties in Rivers, cheated them on state creation, starved them of roads, railways and seaport, renditioned their leader and called them a dot. Now, you trouble them with #demolitions. But you still wonder why they #agitate. Why not? #FreeMNK.”

Kanu, who is prominent in leading the agitation, is currently being detained at the custody of the Department of State security in Abuja.

He is accused of running a proscribed group, jumping bail and treason.

The charges have however, been individually dismissed, with damages awarded in Kanu’s favour.

The latest was the ruling of an Enugu State High Court, led by Justice A.A. Onovo, which ruled that IPOB is not a terrorist group. The case was instituted by A. Ejimakor.

Our correspondent reports that the first pogrom meted to Ndigbo was in 1966 after the January 15 1966 military coup led by Major Emmanuel Ifeajuna, Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu and Major Ademola Ademoyega.

The aftermath led to the alleged killing of over 30, 000 Igbo natives in some northern parts of the country.

Ndigbo also claimed that they are being marginalised in federal infrastructure as well as state creation, with Southeast having the least number of states among the regions of the country with five states.

They also claimed that their property in some states were declared abandoned during the war to impoverish them the more.