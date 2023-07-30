Ejimakor Under Fire Over Kanu’s Letter To Ekpa On Sit-At-Home

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barr Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has come under fire following his release of Kanu’s ending all sit-at-home orders in Southeast.

Kanu addressed the letter to the acclaimed prime minister of Biafra Government in Exile, Simon Ekpa, with a strong warning to him to desist from issuing sit-at-home orders in Southeast, asserting that Ekpa’s orders had crippled business activities in Igboland and other ethnic groups in the region.

Comments on Ejimakor’s Twitter handle show divergent views on the letter.

Ikechukwu Ejimakor @ikechukwuEjims disagreed with comments in favour of the sit-at-home. He described those calling for the continuation of the order as ‘Ndi Sabo’. According to him, “The supreme leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has given a Direct Order. On that ORDER we stand.”

For Chiemelie Eze, “It is suicidal to continue sitting at home when it (government) has not released Kanu for over two years now. It is counter-productive to the same people Kanu is protecting. So, Ejimakor has played a key role by making the stand of Kanu open. We should obey Kanu’s order. He will also be happy.”

For Anthony Martinokafor @ Makafor, “The government should release Kanu first, else sit-at-home will resume a month or two from today.”

Mamiotor @MamiotorU wrote, “You (Ejimakor) are one of the reasons I now believe that lawyers are liars .. We are very disappointed in you sir. This man wey we believe in since just changed overnight. How much were you paid sir Aloy?”

Ginika Nnakaife @GNnakaife82235 write, “Ejimakor go back and tell Mazi that we Biafrans have activated the metal toughness he asked us to use during this time. Remain blessed.”

Anowee Ugochukwu @AnoweeU wrote that, “Do well to release the leader, then the leader will make way for the follow-up to come out. You can’t hold Moses and expect the isrealites to be free.”

Kanu’s letter to Ekpa, as tendered by Ejimakor, read, “Simon (Ekpa), this is a direct order from me. I hereby instruct you to desist from calling for any Sit-at-Home henceforth. Equally refrain from antagonizing governors or persons in political positions because you are not in a position to know what they are doing on my behalf. I am ordering you to make a public announcement to the effect that you are in receipt of a direct order from me to cancel any pending Sit-at-Home in place at the moment.

“I embarked on this movement to liberate our people, not to enslave them. I despise and will despise any person or entity that wishes to inflict unnecessary hardship on our people. I have authorized Aloy to issue a press statement if you fail to make this announcement on your platform.

“Anybody still engaging in Sit-at-Home is not my disciple. Haters of Biafra and mindless murderers in uniform are hiding under the cover of combating enforcers of Sit-at-Home to unleash mayhem against the same people we swore to defend.

“I have sent countless messages to those purportedly enforcing Sit-at-Home that they are not doing so in my name. I am not begging anybody to release me just that Nigeria should have the decency to obey their own laws.

“The main issue which our people should address their minds is the unconscionable delays in hearing he government appeal at the Supreme Court, which is a situation not amenable to any Sit-at-Home. Therefore Sit-at-Home is a waste of time, resources and energy.

“Those who may not understand the genesis of the Sit-at-Home should refer to my younger brother’s press statement on the eve of the commencement of the original order issued by the IPOB family. My brother made it clear to the DOS that I was against the order for people to stay at home under whatever guise. This caused a rift between my siblings and DOS till date.

“I want our people to know how this whole sit-at-home brouhaha started. Had DOS obeyed my direct instructions to cancel the first Monday sit-at-home, opportunistic scavengers would not have jumped on the bandwagon to wreak havoc on our people.

“You (Aloy) must release the press statement tomorrow (Friday) with the screenshot of the handwritten note I gave to you unfailingly.”