Ekiti Election: Fayemi Wins At Supreme Court

Advertisement

The Supreme Court has upheld the election of John Kayode Fayemi as governor of Ekiti State.

The apex court, in a unanimous judgment by a five-man panel, on Wednesday, held that the appeal by Segun Oni, was statute barred.

In the lead judgement, Justice Amiru Sanusi, held that Oni filed his case at the trial court 42 days after the cause of action instead of within 14 days as required by the constitution.

Advertisement

Recall that Oni, an ex-Governor of Ekiti State had approached the apex court to appeal the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which upheld the decision of a Federal High Court, which ruled that Fayemi was eligible to contest the governorship election.