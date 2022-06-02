Ekiti: Ex-Rep Dumps APC, Joins Segun Oni In SDP 18 Days Before Poll

A former member of the House of Representatives from Ekiti State, Mr Bimbo Daramola, has left the All Progressives Congress for the Social Democratic Party.

Daramola is teaming up with former Governor Segun Oni, who defected to the party from the Peoples Democratic Party to contest the June 18 governorship election.

The former federal lawmaker’s defection is coming about two weeks to the election which promises to be a three horse race among the APC, SDP and PDP.

Daramola joined the party at ward 2, in Ire Ekiti, his hometown where he was received by the party executives and a large number of members.

Daramola said while addressing his supporters on Thursday that he left the APC for the SDP because the ruling party had failed the people.

He said “When I was serving at the National Assembly, I was at the verge of facilitating a military barrack to Ekiti and precisely Ire Ekiti but because I was not allowed to return we lost the opportunity.

“When Segun Oni served as governor, Ekiti was better, he was paying salaries as and when due, he was humble and he carried everyone along unlike the current system where people of the state were subjected to hardship.

“I’m not making a mistake by doing this and its not a guess work, It’s a well thought out plan.I did my best to facilitate growth to this community at the time I had opportunity

“You are my people, you have been supporting me all through I want you to also support me this time so that we can also produce the best leader that would govern us well.

“Politics must have a meaning, its unfortunate that we gather people together and rode on their mandate to power only to abandoned them. Segun Oni is a man of honour, a true leader who served with fairness and integrity and that is why he has been able to enjoy the massive support of the people.”

The chairman SDP in Ire Ward 2, Chief Sunday Ajayi, who received Daramola said his coming to SDP is a plus to the party.

He said “Daramola is the APC strong man in Ire, he has always been winning the community for them but now that he joined SDP it would be the other way round.