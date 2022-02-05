Ekiti Poll: Segun Oni Dumps PDP Again, To Announce New Party Next Week

Former Ekiti State Governor, Chief Segun Oni, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oni had contested the PDP’s governorship ticket for the June 18 election but lost to Bisi Kolawole who was supported by former governor Ayodele Fayose.

A former Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, Jackson Adebayo, disclosed Oni’s defection while speaking with journalists on Saturday.

Oni had defected from the PDP in 2014 and joined the All Progressives Congress. He contested the APC governorship ticket and lost to Dr Kayode Fayemi who eventually won the election.

Barely two years after he returned to the PDP, he has dumped the party once again.

Adebayo said Oni will unveil the name of his new party by Tuesday.

“The people of Ekiti have decided that they want Segun Oni on any platform. And he hearkened to their calls. In fact, it was the image of Segun Oni that has been promoting the PDP in Ekiti State. And once the PDP has decided to kill itself, we have to take a bow and leave.

“Ekiti people will not leave Segun Oni alone to go like that because they can’t see any other person that can deliver what Oni has been doing for them. So, it is the voice of the people. As it is now, both the PDP and the All Progressives Congress will be contesting against the people of Ekiti. And the symbol of the people of Ekiti State is Segun Oni,” he said.