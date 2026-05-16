El-Rufai Family Accuses ICPC Of Blocking Medical Access, Food Delivery

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The family of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has accused the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) of denying him access to his doctor and restricting delivery of food during his ongoing detention.

Hon. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, member representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency, on his verified Facebook page alleged that two incidents occurred on May 15, 2026, which they described as violations of his fundamental rights and a breach of a court order.

According to him, El-Rufai’s personal doctor was reportedly prevented from seeing him at about 3:00pm after officials of the agency allegedly insisted that written approval from the ICPC Chairman was required.

The family claimed this action contradicted a court order which, they said, guarantees him unrestricted access to medical care.

The statement further alleged that at about 7:00pm, his wife, identified as Aunty Aichatou, was turned away while attempting to deliver his evening meal.

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It claimed ICPC personnel cited an internal directive restricting food deliveries after 6:30pm.

Describing the actions as “an assault on the rule of law,” the family insisted that no lawful detention should override constitutional guarantees to medical attention and basic family contact.

They called on the ICPC to immediately comply with legal provisions and respect his rights while in custody.

“The ICPC must abide by the very laws it claims to enforce,” the statement read, adding that the family would not accept what it described as “intimidation dressed up as protocol.”

The ICPC has not yet issued an official response to the allegations.

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El-Rufai, a prominent political figure and former governor of Kaduna State, is currently being held by the anti-corruption agency over undisclosed issues, with details of the investigation yet to be fully made public.