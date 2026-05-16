Council Polls: Stakeholders Demand Equity In Enugu-East LGA

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The people of Mbulu Njodo, Mbulu Iyiukwu and Mbulu Owehe geopolitical zones of Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, weekend, demanded an end to what they called “hijack” in producing the chairman of the LGA since 1996 when the council was created.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the LGA has four zones of Nike Uno, Mbulu Njodo, Mbulu Iyiukwu and Mbulu Owehe.

A release signed by Barr Chukwuemeka Agbo, Stakeholders’ Spokesperson of the concerned zones, accused Nike-Uno zone of hijacking the administration of the LGA. Agbo alleged “discrimination, marginalization and neglect” against the other zones, which according to him, constitute about 75 percent population of the council area. He therefore called on Gov Peter Mbah to address the matter to avoid chaos.

Quoting the statement, “Nike-Uno political zone has perpetuated herself in holding on to and producing the prime leadership of Enugu East LGA. At the moment Nike Uno is presiding over the LGA.”

The statement explained that after the creation of Enugu East LGA in 1996, four geopolitical and administrative zones were delineated to ensure equitable and even distribution of development and services in the LGA, adding that “it was agreed in a pact signed in 2007 by the traditional rulers as well as notable leaders of thought and other prominent stakeholders of Nike extraction in Enugu East LGA that political positions would be zoned and rotated in the four development centres that make up Enugu East LGA”.

Advertisement

The release listed the chairmen of the LGA so far as Hon Cornelius Ogbu, 1996-1997 (Nike Uno), Hon Prince Gilbert Nnaji, 1997-1998 (Nike Uno), Hon Eunice Ugwu, 1998-1999 (Nike Uno), Hon Gilbert Nnaji, 1999-2002 (Nike Uno), Hon Edward Nnaji, 2002-2003 (Nike Uno), Hon Cyril Mbah, 2003-2007 (Nike Uno), Hon Godwin Odo, 2007-2008 (Nike Uno), Hon Uchenna Anike, 2008-2012 (Nike Uno), Hon Cornelius Nnaji, 2012-2017 (Nike Uno), Hon Alexander Ugwu, 2017-2021 (Nike Uno), Hon Livinus Anike, 2021-2023 (Nike Uno), and the incumbent Hon Beloved Dan Anike 2023 to date (Nike Uno).

Quoting the release, “From the above analysis, it is obvious of the imbalance and deprivation in the sharing formula to the other geopolitical zones. Nike Uno has produced all the prime leadership of Enugu East LGA and this aberration and injustice should not continue because it is an ill wind that has introduced political crisis and bred unrest, suspicion, and acrimony amongst various groups in the geopolitical zones.”

Agbo explained that Nikeland in the past enjoyed harmonious coexistence and sharing common socio-cultural affinity and brotherhood, adding that “It has become imperative that the present imbalance which is a time bomb be done away forthwith, even as another cycle of elections approaches, so that the peaceful political and social climate that once existed in Nikeland will reign supreme”.

The zone informed Gov Peter Mbah to correct the political imbalance in the election of the LGA and end the marginalization meted to those concerned.