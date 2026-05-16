Buba Withdraws From Kaduna Reps Race

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Mahmud Sadis-Buba, an aspirant for the Sabon Gari Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives, has stepped down from the race following reconciliation moves by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State.

Buba said his decision followed consultations with political associates and party stakeholders, adding that it was taken in the interest of party unity and support for a consensus arrangement ahead of the general elections.

The former aspirant, popularly known as Abin Al-Ajabin Zazzau, had gained public attention after successfully passing the APC screening process. His ambition was widely seen by supporters as a symbol of inclusion for persons with disabilities, given his dwarfism.

However, his candidacy also generated controversy over allegations of age falsification, linked to conflicting details in documents circulating online. No official indictment or party sanction was issued in relation to the claims.

Despite withdrawing from the contest, Buba reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC and pledged support for whichever candidate emerges as the party’s flagbearer for the constituency.