Elderly Persons On Voting Queue In Adeleke’s Polling Unit

There was massive turnout of voters in Ede, Governor Ademola Adeleke’s home town.

At his Polling Unit 009 on Abegunde/Sagba area of Ede North Local Government Area, an elderly woman, Mrs Taibatu Jimoh Abogubde was one of the early comers.

The elderly woman was still waiting to cast her vote at 9:40am, and told THE WHISTLER that she came out to vote because “Demola” (Adeleke) was re-contesting.

Mrs Abegunde, who spoke in Yoruba, said she didn’t know her actual age. She urged the state government to put in place a welfare programme for the elderly.

Similarly, another elderly voter, 70-year-old Pa Idris Oyeleye, also expressed similar sentiments, adding that the state government had been responsive to the needs of the people.

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The voting exercise had been peaceful as of the time of filing this report.