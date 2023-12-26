Eleven Chelsea Players To Miss Crystal Palace Clash

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Chelsea are set to be without eleven players for their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The combination of injuries and suspension is expected to see the Blues line up without almost half of the full squad.

The duo of Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer have been suspended after picking up yellow cards in the 2-1 defeat to Wolves on Sunday.

Enzo Fernandez is yet to recover, and he has been ruled out of the encounter.

Moises Caicedo is doubtful after missing the Wolves clash due to fever.

Pochettino provided the squad update in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Pochettino told reporters, “No, Enzo no. But Mo (Caicedo), hopefully yes. Today, he was better, yesterday (Saturday) he was a possibility – but it’s a high fever. I hope he can train a little bit and be ready for Palace.

“With Lesley (Ugochukwu), we will assess him tomorrow, but I think he felt his hamstring again. I said in the press conference it is important how we reintroduce players, but we were forced because of the problem with Moises to play Lesley.”

Noni Madueke and Romeo Lavia are fully fit after missing major part of the season due to injuries.

The likes of Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka, Enzo Fernandez and Lesley Ugochukwu are all expected to miss out of the Crystal Palace clash due to injuries, while Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer are suspended.

Christopher Nkunku is expected to start after impressing in short cameo against Wolves, scoring the consolation goal for Chelsea in the 96th minute.

The Blues have received a record 56 yellow cards in the Premier League this season, but Pochettino believes it is not a disciplinary problem.

“It’s representative of the fact that we play for Chelsea, we are a big club, and you feel the pressure,” Pochettino said.

“When you are frustrated and lack a bit of experience, it’s somewhere we can improve. It’s Palmer’s first season in the Premier League, and it is normal. He is playing for Chelsea. Of course, it’s frustrating.

“But the players care, the players want to win. It’s not about a lack of discipline. It’s about having the ability to read the situation of the game.”