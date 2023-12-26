Tinubu Condemns Plateau Killings Vow Perpetrators Will Not Escape Justice

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the gruesome killing of over 140 persons in Bokkos, Mangu and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

The president, in a condolence message posted on his X account, described the incident as a tragedy.

Advertisement

He directed security agencies to immediately move in, search every part of the zone, and apprehend the culprits responsible for the atrocities.

Tinubu also ordered the immediate mobilization of relief materials and medical supplies for survivors while promising that the perpetrators will not escape justice

He said, “I strongly condemn the heinous and brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which have tragically resulted in the loss of many lives.

“I have directed our security agencies to immediately move in, scour every part of the zone, and apprehend the culprits responsible for these atrocities.

Advertisement

“Furthermore, I have ordered the immediate mobilization of relief resources for the surviving victims of these primitive and cruel attacks, as well as ensuring medical treatment is provided for the wounded.

“While condoling with the government and the people of Plateau State, I assure all Nigerians that the envoys of death, pain, and sorrow responsible for these acts will not escape justice.”

THE WHISTLER had reported that the series of terrorist attacks on NTV and Lisham Kwahasnat communities, situated between the Mangu and Bokkos LGAs of the state amid the festive period.

According to Amnesty International, Nigeria, the death toll in the state has risen to “over 140, as more dead bodies of those who tried to escape the attacks are found by search teams.”

Plateau State has continued to record varying forms of insecurity with hundreds of residents killed since an ethno-religious crisis broke out in the state in 2001.

Advertisement

Between January and June alone, a total of 201 people were reported killed in 27 attacks in seven local government areas of the state, including Riyom, Bokkos, Jos South, Jos East, Barkin Ladi, Bassa and Mangu.