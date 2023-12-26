Unubiko Foundation Founder James Ume Bags Another Chieftaincy Title, Donates N10m For Fresh Project In Abia Community

440 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Founder of Unubiko Foundation and the Publisher of THE WHISTLER, Chief James Ume, has bagged a new chieftaincy title shortly after the media mogul handed over the newly commissioned Onyerubi Comprehensive Secondary School, Ndi Oji Abam in Arochukwu LGA of Abia State.

The chieftaincy title, ‘Omeroha (I) of Ovukwu’, was in further appreciation of Ume’s philanthropic works across communities in the state.

The Unubiko Foundation founder received the new title on Tuesday at the commissioning of the Onyerubi Comprehensive Secondary School in Ndi Oji, Abam.

Ume had in December 2022 pledged N250m for the rehabilitation of the school to improve the learning condition of students in the dilapidated and badly equipped school.

The commissioning came a year after Chief Ume handed over the Ovukwu Aban Secondary School, Atan Abam, in December 2022.

Speaking on behalf the community, the Autonomous Chief of Ndi Oji, His Royal Highness, Eze Prof. Sunday Okpi, represented by Herbert Okpi, said the newly commissioned school in Ndi Oji Abam had been abandoned for over a decade.

He said the new look of the school which was first built in 1996 would rekindle the hopes and aspirations of the students of the community and others.

Oji said, “The event is of monumental importance to the people of Ovukwu Abam. The community and the people of Abam Autonomous community congratulate you and thank you for the turnaround of this school that has suffered neglect and dilapidation of its structures.

“Let us be our brother’s keeper for there is no place like home. Charity begins at home and we trust that this is the beginning of more new things to come.”

In honour of the gesture, the traditional rulers of Ovukwu Abam- which comprising seven villages said they reached a consensus to confer on Chief Ume the new title.

“Permit me to invite the council of kings to celebrate Ike Abam and honour him with an award of a title for this outstanding philanthropic gesture,” he added.

Chief Ume while receiving the title said he would donate an additional N10m for any project which the community decides to embark on.

Chief Ume also pledged to pay the West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees of all Onyerubi Comprehensive Secondary School students.

“Moving forward, every child sitting for WAEC in this school will be under Unubiko. So, we will pay for their fees,” he said.

Chief Ume had been conferred with the title of ‘Ike Abam (I) and Ikike Etiti Abam in 2021 and 2022, respectively.