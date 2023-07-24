Elon Musk Commences Plans To Change Twitter Name And Logo To ‘X’

Twitter owner, Elon Musk, has commenced his plans to change the name and logo of the microblogging app to ‘X’.

Musk made this known in a series of tweets, also sharing that the website X.com redirects to Twitter.com. He further explained that once the rebrand is complete, a post on the platform will be known as an X.

“X.com now points to Twitter.com. Interim X logo goes live later today,” he tweeted.

Ever since it was founded in 2006, Twitter has always been known by its logo, a blue bird. Although the logo has undergone various stages of rebranding over the years, it has always remained different iterations of the same blue bird.

The name of the platform is even gotten from the sound birds make when chattering.

Twitter’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, tweeted her support for Musk’s decision, saying “X is here! Let’s do this.”

She stated that the platform would connect users in unimaginable ways, adding in another tweet that “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities.”

Musk had previously stated when he was in the process of acquiring Twitter that his purchase of the platform was “an accelerant to creating X, the everything app”.

The billionaire businessman has changed his profile photo on the app to a white X on a black background, and his bio is a link to X.com.

He has already implemented the new logo on the web version of Twitter.