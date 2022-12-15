Elon Musk Makes U-Turn, Bans Twitter Account Tracking His Private Jet

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk has banned an account on the platform that was dedicated to tracking his private jet and publicizing its location in real time.

The account, @elonjet, was run by a man named Jack Sweeney who announced on his personal account that the page had been suspended.

“Well it appears @elonjet is suspended,” Sweeney tweeted earlier on Wednesday. Sweeney’s personal account, @jxcksweeney has since been suspended as well.

The 20-year-old started the account back in June 2020 and before its suspension, @elonjet had over 500,000 followers. It tracked Musk’s plane using publicly available flight data.

THE WHISTLER reported in November that Musk said because of his dedication to free speech, he would not suspend the account despite it being a direct risk to him.

“My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk” he tweeted.

Sweeney had replied to the tweet thanking Musk for his commitment while assuring him that followers of the account are supporters of his.

“Thank you for backing your commitment to free speech. Overwhelmingly the followers of my account are supporters and admirers of your endeavors. Which was my (@JxckSweeney) motivation for creating @ElonJet,” he tweeted.