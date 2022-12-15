EFCC, Ekweremadu’s Lawyers Battle Over Property Forfeiture Order As Court Fixes January 25 For Ruling

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Thursday, asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja not to set aside the interim forfeiture order on the properties of Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, made by Justice Inyan Ekwo.

The EFCC, through its lawyer, Sylvanus Tahir, also strongly denied having anything to do with the detention of Ekweremadu in the UK following allegations on organ harvesting.

Recall that Ekweremadu’s son, Barrister Lloyd, had in his application filed before the Federal High Court through Adegboyega Solomon Awomolo SAN, claimed that EFCC commenced the action against his client in “bad faith”.

THE WHISTLER reported that the judge granted an interim forfeiture order against 40 properties linked to the former Deputy Senate President by the EFCC.

Contending against EFCC’s action on Thursday, Awomolo said the antigraft agency surpressed material and fundamental information on the properties while asking the judge to forfeit his client’s properties in the interim.

He accused the EFCC of refusing to disclose the facts to the court before asking for interim forfeiture.

He also contended that one of the facts that the EFCC hid was the vital information that the investigation of Ekweremadu’s property started in 2008.

He argued that if Justice Inyang Ekwo was aware of this point , that Ekweremadu was in prison in the UK and was not accessible, he would not have granted the order because it would amount to denying Ekweremadu fair hearing.

“Exercise your power and set aside the order,” Awomolo prayed the court, adding that his client will have to personally respond to the interim order.

But EFCC’s counsel, Sylvanus told the court , that “We are not parties to Ekweremadu’s arrest in the UK and travails regarding alleged organ harvesting, it is not our mandate.”

He however confirmed that the EFCC “only shared information with the UK police” because it is part of its mandate to recieve and share information with International prosecution agencies.

He explained that the son of Ekweremadu is a Director of his father’s company and should be authorized to show cause why the properties should not be forfeited.

“We are not opposed to adjourning the case till Ekweremadu returns but we urge the judge to refuse setting it aside,” Tahir said.

After hearing counsels, Ekwo said “Rulings reserved for 25 January, 2023.”