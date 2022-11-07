‘You Risk My Life But I Won’t Ban You’ — Elon Musk Tells Twitter User Tracking His Private Jet

150 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

– Sounds Last Warning To Twitter Users On Impersonation, Among Other Plans

Ever since billionaire businessman, Elon Musk, took over the reins of the social media platform, Twitter, he has made it a point of duty to give updates on his plans for the platform on his verified Twitter account.

From announcing that users will have to pay $8 to get and keep their verification badges on Twitter, to agreeing with a Twitter user’s request that accounts that have been inactive for more than a year be deleted, Musk has opted to keep Twitter users and the general public abreast on his many plans for the platform.

This past weekend was no different as Musk laid down some strict new rules for users as well as planned updates within the app. Below are some plans that Musk shared via his Twitter account recently:

While Twitter is most famous for its 280-character word count per tweet, Musk has revealed that he is looking into allowing users to attach long-form text to tweets as well as monetizing content for content creators on the platform.

“Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots. Followed by creator monetization for all forms of content” he tweeted on Saturday.

Also, on Saturday, The Tesla CEO mocked the current search function in place on Twitter, likening it to Infoseek, an old American search engine founded in the mid-90s.

“Search within Twitter reminds me of Infoseek in ‘98! That will also get a lot better pronto” he tweeted.

The next day (Sunday), Musk announced that Twitter handles engaging in impersonation of any kind would be suspended without any prior warning.

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended.

“Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue”, he tweeted.

A few hours after he made this tweet, popular American actress and comedian, Kathy Griffin, had her verified account suspended for impersonation.

Reports stated that she had impersonated Musk, because she had changed her display name to Elon Musk before the suspension, but Musk said it was because she had impersonated a comedian.

He followed that with a tweet saying she could get her account back for $8 dollars.

He added in another tweet on Sunday that, “Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark”.

On Monday, he expressed his mission for Twitter to be the most accurate source of information worldwide.

“Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission” he tweeted.

In a separate tweet also on Monday, he explained how committed he is to upholding freedom of speech on the app.

“My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk” he tweeted in the early hours of Monday.

The account he is referring to in the above tweet is @ElonJet on Twitter, which tracks the location of Musk’s private plane in real time using AI. The account currently has more than 450,000 followers.

ElonJet

Responding to the tweet, the handler of the jet tracking account thanked Musk for his commitment, while assuring him that followers of the account are supporters of his.

“Thank you for backing your commitment to free speech. Overwhelmingly the followers of my account are supporters and admirers of your endeavors. Which was my (@JxckSweeney) motivation for creating @ElonJet,” he tweeted.