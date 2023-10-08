EndSARS: Abuja Customary Court Awaits Rebuilding 3 Years After Attack (PHOTOS)

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Customary Court building in Dutse, Abuja, remains almost inactive, nearly three years after it fell victim to vandalism and arson during the 2020 EndSARS protests.

The situation continues to affect its functioning, with its windows and glass doors shattered, and some cars and the security post still in ruins.

Advertisement

Recall that in October 2020, irate youths across the nation united under the banner of EndSARS to protest against the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a police unit notorious for its involvement in extrajudicial killings and inhumane treatment of suspects.

EndSARS garnered international support, compelling President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to disband the controversial police unit and establish state panels to investigate victims’ claims.

However, during the protests, opportunistic hoodlums took advantage of the chaos to target government properties and public institutions.

The Dutse Customary Court building became one of their targets, suffering extensive damage.

Despite visits from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and other relevant authorities offering assistance, THE WHISTLER observed that no visible progress has been made to restore the court property during a visit.

Advertisement

This is despite billions in budgetary allocation to the judiciary as well as the FCTA

For instance, the House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary, chaired by Onofiok Akpan, revealed that the 2021 Judiciary budget was N110 billion, but it was deemed insufficient to address the courts’ needs and those of the judges.

As the Customary Court Dutse languishes, litigants can only file applications there. Actual proceedings now take place twice a week at the Customary Court building in Ushafa, Bwari.

Dilapidated Customary Court, Dutse

Burnt vehicle at Customary Court, Dutse

Advertisement

Dilapidated Customary Court, Dutse